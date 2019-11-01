32 canals state land retrieved in Multan

UrduPoint.com
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : District administration during the operation retrieved 32 canals state land worth million of rupees in the city area here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC)Aamir Khattak, the operation team conducted raid near Colorwali tehsil, Saddar area and retrieved 32 canals state land where illegal occupants had constructed fish farm from last many years.

Police have arrested the accused and registered a case.

further investigation was underway.

