32 Candidates Submit Nomination Papers For NA-265 By Polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 09:58 PM

A total of 32 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the by-elections to be held on March 16, 2023 for the National Assembly vacant seat NA- 265 Quetta II from Balochistan, Election Commission Balochsitan official said on Wednesday

Mehmood Khan Achakzai of PKMAP, Rahila Hameed Durrani of PML(N), Ali Muhammad Jatak of PPPP, Muhammad Jamal of BNP, Qasim Khan Suri of PTI, Mufti Wazir Ahmed Rizvi of TLP and Dr Yasmin Lehri of National Party are some prominent leaders who have submitted their nomination papers.

Besides, independent candidates and contestants from other parties have also submitted their nomination papers.

According to the Election Commission, the final list of candidates who submitted their nomination papers will be published on February 9 and their papers will be scrutinized by February 13.

Appeals against the rejection of nomination papers by returning officers could be submitted till 16 February in the Appellant Tribunals, while the appeals will be decided by the Appellant Tribunal by February 20.

The revised list of candidates will be released on February 21 and nomination papers can be withdrawn till February 22.

On February 23, 2023, the final list of candidates will be released, and they will be allotted election symbols while polling will be held on March 16, 2023.

According to the returning officer Syed Nazir Ahmad Harifal, the total number of voters in this constituency of the National Assembly is 404,391. Of them, 226,435 are male and 177,856 are female voters.

