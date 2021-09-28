32 cases against quacks sent to drug courts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :A meeting of the district quality control board, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters (ADC-HQs) Muhammad Khalid here on Tuesday, referred 32 cases against quacks and illegal medical stores to the drug courts.

The meeting issued warning to three quacks and medical stores. On the orders of the ADC-HQs, one medical store was sealed and three cases hearing was adjourned for the next meeting.