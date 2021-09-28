UrduPoint.com

32 Cases Against Quacks Sent To Drug Courts

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

32 cases against quacks sent to drug courts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :A meeting of the district quality control board, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters (ADC-HQs) Muhammad Khalid here on Tuesday, referred 32 cases against quacks and illegal medical stores to the drug courts.

The meeting issued warning to three quacks and medical stores. On the orders of the ADC-HQs, one medical store was sealed and three cases hearing was adjourned for the next meeting.

Related Topics

Hearing

Recent Stories

Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednes ..

Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling C ..

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling Challenge presented by DP World

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Dar ..

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

25 minutes ago
 UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ham ..

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi as Director ..

31 minutes ago
 Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s ASPIRE launches US$3 million-plus MB ..

Abu Dhabi’s ASPIRE launches US$3 million-plus MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.