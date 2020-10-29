32 cases registered over environmental act violations: ADCG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisarani Thursday said that 32 cases have been registered so far over violations of environmental act during the ongoing drive against smog.

Presiding over a meeting held to review arrangements against smog, Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisarani said the provincial government has declared smog a disaster and anti-smog policy of the government would be implemented.

He said that smog free Multan was target of district administration and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He directed the officers concerned to write a letter to Nishtar Hospital administration over burning of garbage.

He said that police would ensure strict action against the persons involved in unlocking sealed industrial units and plants.

The ADCG directed the officers concerned to accelerate activities of anti-smog committees set up at Tehsil levels.

He said that bricks kilns of old technology would be permanently closed from November 07 while kilns having zigzag technology would only be permitted.

The meeting was attended by Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) CEO Abdul Latif Khan, Deputy Director Environment Zaffar Iqbal, officers of police, education, agriculture, health, municipal corporation and other departments concerned.