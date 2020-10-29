UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

32 Cases Registered Over Environmental Act Violations: ADCG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

32 cases registered over environmental act violations: ADCG

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisarani Thursday said that 32 cases have been registered so far over violations of environmental act during the ongoing drive against smog.

Presiding over a meeting held to review arrangements against smog, Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisarani said the provincial government has declared smog a disaster and anti-smog policy of the government would be implemented.

He said that smog free Multan was target of district administration and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He directed the officers concerned to write a letter to Nishtar Hospital administration over burning of garbage.

He said that police would ensure strict action against the persons involved in unlocking sealed industrial units and plants.

The ADCG directed the officers concerned to accelerate activities of anti-smog committees set up at Tehsil levels.

He said that bricks kilns of old technology would be permanently closed from November 07 while kilns having zigzag technology would only be permitted.

The meeting was attended by Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) CEO Abdul Latif Khan, Deputy Director Environment Zaffar Iqbal, officers of police, education, agriculture, health, municipal corporation and other departments concerned.

Related Topics

Multan Police Technology Education Agriculture Company November From Government

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes the Support for Holding a Peace Confe ..

4 minutes ago

President al-Sisi’s Letter to the OIC Secretary- ..

4 minutes ago

Belarus announces 85,332 COVID-19 recoveries

9 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,312 new COVID-19 cases, 1,500 reco ..

9 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl says PDM will break all previous reco ..

22 minutes ago

Marshall Islands Records First COVID-19 Cases

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.