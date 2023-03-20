UrduPoint.com

32 Cops Reshuffled In Faislabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 06:47 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has reshuffled 32 police officials including Station House Officers (SHOs) of 16 police stations to improve the performance of police department in the district

Giving details, a police spokesman said here on Monday that SHO Samanabad police station Sub Inspector (SI) Siddique Cheema was transferred and posted as SHO Factory Area police station while SHO Factory Area Arsalan Bar was transferred and posted as SHO Samanabad.

Similarly, SHO Chak Jhumra SI Hammad Yousuf was transferred and posted as SHO Millat Town police station, SHO Millat Town SI Zeeshan Khalid Randhawa was transferred to Police Lines, SI Asif Nadeem Butt was posted as SHO Chak Jhumra, SI Ali Hasnain of Complaint Cell was transferred and posted as SHO Rail Bazaar police station, SHO Rail Bazaar SI Basit Nazir was transferred to Police Lines, SHO Sadar SI Ali Ikram was transferred and posted as SHO Dijkot police station while SHO Dijkot Rana Rashid was transferred to Police Lines and Inspector Rana Umar Daraz Khan was transferred from Police Lines and posted as SHO Sadar police station.

Similarly, SHO City Tandlianwala police station Muhammad Shahid Pannu was transferred and directed to report to Police Lines, SHO Mureedwala Rae Asif Khan was transferred and posted as SHO City Tandlianwala police station, SHO Sadr Tandlianwala Inspector Muhammad Asghar was transferred to Police Lines, SI Ali Imran was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as SHO Sadr Tandlianwala, Inspector Rana Mazharul Haq was transferred from Police Lines and posted as SHO Garh police station, SI Asad Ali was transferred from Police Lines and posted as SHO Mureedwala police station, SHO Satiana police station Sakeeb was transferred to Police Lines, SI Imran Amir was transferred from Police Lines and posted as SHO Satiana police station, SHO City Jaranwala SI Khalid Mehmood was transferred to Police Lines, SHO Bahlak police station SI Rae Khalid Kalyar was transferred and posted as SHO CityJaranwala police station while SI Kashif Aman was transferred from Police Lines andposted as SHO Bahlak police station.

