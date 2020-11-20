UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

32 Criminals Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

32 criminals held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested 32 criminals, including six proclaimed offenders, from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesperson, teams held six proclaimed offenders and 11 drug pushers besides recovering more than two kilogram hashish and 295 liters of liquor.

The police also arrested eight gamblers and recovered Rs 16,950 from them.

Meanwhile, the police arrested seven accused and recovered six pistols, one revolver and a numberof rounds.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

US Ambassador visits Al Dhafra Festival

1 minute ago

Ski Dubai wins ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort ..

46 minutes ago

U.S. Government And Women’s Business Opportunity ..

1 hour ago

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recoun ..

1 hour ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

1 hour ago

‘I’ll take advice but final decision will be m ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.