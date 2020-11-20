32 criminals held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested 32 criminals, including six proclaimed offenders, from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesperson, teams held six proclaimed offenders and 11 drug pushers besides recovering more than two kilogram hashish and 295 liters of liquor.

The police also arrested eight gamblers and recovered Rs 16,950 from them.

Meanwhile, the police arrested seven accused and recovered six pistols, one revolver and a numberof rounds.