UrduPoint.com

32 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 09:21 PM

32 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 32 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 32 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 13 drug pushers and recovered 5.

4 Kg hashish and 138 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 10 gamblers and recovered Rs. 1,940 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 persons and recovered 7 pistols, 2 guns and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

Govt wants uniformity in legislation in all provin ..

Govt wants uniformity in legislation in all provinces; Dr Farogh

58 seconds ago
 Cold wave likely to persist in upper parts of coun ..

Cold wave likely to persist in upper parts of country; PMD

59 seconds ago
 Effective legislation enacted to provide speedy ju ..

Effective legislation enacted to provide speedy justice: Sanjrani

1 minute ago
 SACM takes notice of reported increase in flour an ..

SACM takes notice of reported increase in flour and wheat prices

1 minute ago
 Father of Federal Minister Ali Haider Zaidi passes ..

Father of Federal Minister Ali Haider Zaidi passes away

4 minutes ago
 District courts to announce bail orders till 2.30 ..

District courts to announce bail orders till 2.30 pm to facilitate litigants

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>