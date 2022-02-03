32 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 32 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 32 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 13 drug pushers and recovered 5.

4 Kg hashish and 138 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 10 gamblers and recovered Rs. 1,940 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 persons and recovered 7 pistols, 2 guns and a number of bullets from them.