32 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 32 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 15 drug pushers and recovered 5.

8 Kg hashish and 130 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 3 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs. 7,000 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 14 persons and recovered 14 pistols and a number of bullets from them.