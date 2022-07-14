UrduPoint.com

32 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 09:59 PM

32 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 32 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 32 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 15 drug pushers and recovered 5.

8 Kg hashish and 130 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 3 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs. 7,000 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 14 persons and recovered 14 pistols and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

HESCO suspends power supply due to rain

HESCO suspends power supply due to rain

23 seconds ago
 Putin Signs Law on Measures Against Discrimination ..

Putin Signs Law on Measures Against Discrimination of Russian Media Abroad

25 seconds ago
 Cricket: T20 World Cup qualifying final standings

Cricket: T20 World Cup qualifying final standings

3 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court issues notice to Imran Riaz Khan ..

Lahore High Court issues notice to Imran Riaz Khan on plea against his discharge ..

3 minutes ago
 Cameron Young leads in British Open first round as ..

Cameron Young leads in British Open first round as McIlroy starts strongly

3 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner expresses dismay over power ou ..

Deputy Commissioner expresses dismay over power outage during downpours

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.