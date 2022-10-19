32 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 32 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 32 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 10 drug pushers and recovered 1.

5 kg hashish, 460 grams heroin and 86 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 14 gamblers and recovered Rs. 5,900 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 8 persons and recovered 5 pistols, 3 rifles and a number of bullets from them.