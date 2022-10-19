UrduPoint.com

32 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 10:15 PM

32 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 32 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 32 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 10 drug pushers and recovered 1.

5 kg hashish, 460 grams heroin and 86 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 14 gamblers and recovered Rs. 5,900 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 8 persons and recovered 5 pistols, 3 rifles and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

Tennis: Napoli Open ATP results

Tennis: Napoli Open ATP results

19 minutes ago
 US, Ukraine Ink Deal to Create Joint Infrastructur ..

US, Ukraine Ink Deal to Create Joint Infrastructure Task Force Focused on War-Ti ..

20 minutes ago
 Tory Committee's Vice Chair Asks for No-Confidence ..

Tory Committee's Vice Chair Asks for No-Confidence Vote in Truss - Reports

20 minutes ago
 Snowfall following rain drops mercury in Swat

Snowfall following rain drops mercury in Swat

20 minutes ago
 Biden Says SPR Release Not Politically Motivated, ..

Biden Says SPR Release Not Politically Motivated, It's Decision to Ensure Domest ..

20 minutes ago
 US on Track to Destroying Chemical Weapons Stockpi ..

US on Track to Destroying Chemical Weapons Stockpile by September 30, 2023 - Dip ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.