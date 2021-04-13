UrduPoint.com
32 Criminals Held; Drugs, Weapons Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:28 PM

32 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 32 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 32 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 10 proclaimed offenders, 13 drug pushers and recovered 3.

7 Kg hashish and 56 liters liquor from their possession. The police also held 6 gamblers with stake money of Rs 7,010.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 3 persons and recovered 3 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

