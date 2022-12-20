32 criminals nabbed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Sargodha Police on Tuesday arrested 32 criminals who were involved in cattle theft,bike lifting,pick pocketing ,drug dealing and pushing etc during the last 24 hours.

The raiding teams arrested 32 outlaws-- Usama,Usman,Talha,Khaleel,Kamran,Aslam, Junaid, Jameel, Rehaan, Shafique, Akraam Ali,Muraad,Rehman,Allah Ditta, Qasim, Naeem, Jahangir, Saleem, Yousaf, Naseer, Jaber, Jaffer,Qayyum,Baqir and others.

Police recovered seven pistols,eight guns and 456 bullets,855 liters liquor,456-g hashish and various other valuables from their possessions.

Concerned police launched investigations.