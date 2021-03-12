UrduPoint.com
32 Criminals Nabbed With Drugs, Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

32 criminals nabbed with drugs, weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested 32 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during separate operations launched in the last 24 hours.

According to police spokesman, police launched a special crackdown against criminals and arrested 32 criminals including 10 proclaimed offenders, two court absconders, eight drug peddlers, an illegal weapon holder, two kite sellers, two gamblers and seven other criminals for illegally refilling LPG.

Police also have recovered 40 liter liquor, 5.755 kgs Hashish, one pistol, rounds, 52 kites, chemical thread and stake money from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations,A spokesman added.

