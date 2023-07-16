32 dead, 1202 injured in 1105 crashes in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :At least 32 persons were killed and 1,202 injured in 1,105 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 607 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 500 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals, said a spokesperson for Rescue-1122 here on Sunday.

He said that 549 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians, and 457 passengers were among the victims of road crashes, adding that 199 crashes were reported in Lahore which affected 224 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Multan with 84 victims and at third Faisalabad with 69 RTCs and 68 victims.

According to the data 1,118 motorbikes, 60 auto-rickshaws, 114 motorcars, 29 vans, 09 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 113 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.