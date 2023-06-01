UrduPoint.com

32 Dealers Arrested; Fake Fertilizer, Pesticides Of Rs 6 Mln Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 06:30 PM

32 dealers arrested; fake fertilizer, pesticides of Rs 6 mln seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The agriculture department's task forces during inspections arrested 32 dealers and confiscated the fake and substandard fertilizers and pesticides worth about Rs 6 million during the current Calendar year.

The task forces also registered 30 cases against the dealers and got 138 samples of fertilizer and pesticides of which 4 samples were declared unfit.

These details were shared by Agriculture Director Chaudhery Abdul Hameed during a meeting held with Commissioner Silwat Saeed here on Thursday.

The commissioner directed for seeking services of police in a drive against fake fertilizer and pesticides. She directed for provision of quality inputs to farmers besides their counseling to increase per acre production.

She further directed the quarters concerned to ensure displaying complaint numbers at dealers' shops, markets (mandis) and other public places.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture Market Million

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises ‘Inno ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises ‘Innovate for Sustainable World’ ..

37 seconds ago
 flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

Flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

46 seconds ago
 ADNOC and Nafis to generate 5,000 new private sect ..

ADNOC and Nafis to generate 5,000 new private sector jobs for UAE nationals by 2 ..

16 minutes ago
 PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish Pres ..

PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish President on Saturday

57 minutes ago
 Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the ri ..

Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the right smartphone!

1 hour ago
 Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nation ..

Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nations,People involved in crime do ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.