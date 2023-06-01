32 dealers arrested; fake fertilizer, pesticides of Rs 6 mln seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The agriculture department's task forces during inspections arrested 32 dealers and confiscated the fake and substandard fertilizers and pesticides worth about Rs 6 million during the current Calendar year.

The task forces also registered 30 cases against the dealers and got 138 samples of fertilizer and pesticides of which 4 samples were declared unfit.

These details were shared by Agriculture Director Chaudhery Abdul Hameed during a meeting held with Commissioner Silwat Saeed here on Thursday.

The commissioner directed for seeking services of police in a drive against fake fertilizer and pesticides. She directed for provision of quality inputs to farmers besides their counseling to increase per acre production.

She further directed the quarters concerned to ensure displaying complaint numbers at dealers' shops, markets (mandis) and other public places.