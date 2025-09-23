32 dengue cases reported in 24 hours, over 2,000 inspections in ICT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The district administration of Islamabad has intensified its dengue control campaign as 32 new dengue cases were confirmed in the Federal capital during the past 24 hours, while anti-dengue teams carried out 2,079 inspections across different parts of the city.

According to the latest dengue surveillance report, out of the newly reported cases, 20 patients were identified in rural areas and 12 in urban localities of Islamabad. The administration confirmed that surveillance teams are actively engaged in both preventive measures and enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of the virus.

During field inspections, officials conducted larvae sampling in various localities. The report highlighted that 26 samples tested positive, indicating the presence of dengue larvae, while 11 samples were found negative. Health officials warned that such findings reflect active breeding sites that require immediate attention and strict monitoring to prevent further transmission.

In addition to inspections, large-scale anti-dengue operations were carried out in high-risk areas. The surveillance report noted that fogging was conducted at 2,162 sites, while spraying was carried out at 1,661 locations. The purpose of these operations is to eliminate mosquito breeding sites and reduce the risk of further cases.

Authorities emphasized that high-risk zones are being prioritized for these preventive activities, particularly in areas where larvae were detected and new patients have been reported.

The district administration also launched enforcement actions against individuals and premises found violating dengue SOPs. The report confirmed that several locations were sealed, and multiple individuals were taken into custody for negligence that could potentially contribute to the spread of the virus.

Officials explained that common violations include failure to remove stagnant water, improper waste management, and lack of compliance with guidelines regarding construction sites and residential areas.

A spokesperson for the district administration stated that the anti-dengue campaign will continue without interruption until the complete eradication of the virus from the capital. The official stressed that dengue is a recurring seasonal challenge, and only sustained preventive efforts can bring long-term control.

The administration has also urged residents to extend full cooperation with inspection teams by ensuring cleanliness in and around their homes, removing standing water, and allowing access for inspections and spraying operations.

Meanwhile, health officials underlined the importance of community participation in the fight against dengue. They reminded citizens that the government alone cannot achieve eradication without public support. Citizens were advised to regularly clean water storage containers, cover open water sources, and report any suspected dengue breeding sites to the authorities.

The latest figures reflect that rural areas continue to report a higher number of cases compared to urban centers. Officials attribute this to larger open spaces, more water storage sites, and limited awareness in some rural localities. However, urban centers remain under constant surveillance due to dense population clusters, which can facilitate rapid spread if preventive measures are ignored.

Apart from technical operations, community mobilization drives are also being launched. The administration announced that awareness campaigns are being conducted through schools, mosques, and local gatherings. Pamphlets are distributed, and announcements are made to remind citizens about preventive steps.