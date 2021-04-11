32 drivers arrested over violation of restrictions on transport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 32 drivers over boarding commuters' in violation of restrictions on public transport and arrested 18 shopkeepers over violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

The officers of district administration carried out operation for ensuring the implementation of Corona preventive SOPs to prevent further spread of the pandemic.

In this connection, the officers of district administration checked various facilities including bazaars, bus stations and public transport in their respective areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 32 drivers for transporting commuters to other districts.

Their vehicles were also taken into official possession.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that crackdown against the violation of Corona preventive SOPs will continue in the provincial metropolis to implement the officially announced SOPs in any circumstances.

He urged upon both trading community and general public against making crowd and adherence to official SOPs. Otherwise, stern legal action would be initiated against the violators.