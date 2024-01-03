32 fertilizers dealers arrested, Rs 5.6 million fine imposed during month long crackdown

Exactly 32 fertilizers dealers were arrested and a sum of Rs 5.662 million was imposed as fine during a month long crackdown in Dera Ghazi Khan division that is still in operation to ensure availability of fertilizers to farmers at fixed price

This was stated by officials in a meeting chaired by commissioner DG Khan division Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir via video link on Wednesday.

The commissioner ordered officials to intensify operations against fertilizers dealers and penalize those selling fertilizers at high prices.

He was informed that 173 fertilizer dealers were checked during the period from Dec 1 to Jan 3.

Officials said that DG Khan division has a requirement of 329780 ton Urea fertilizers and availability stood at 160879 ton.

The commissioner ordered that the operation should continue unhindered.

Detailing commissioner on operations against power pilferers, officials informed that 3425 power pilferers were arrested and 4980 cases were got registered. A sum of Rs 253.8 million was imposed on power pilferers as a fine. They said that power theft was detected at the places of over 5000 consumers including 7970 domestic consumers’ places, 102 commercial, 26 commercial and 11 industrial consumers.

Deputy Commissioner Mahr Shahid Zaman Lak, DCs from other districts Khalid Pervaiz, Dr. Mansoor Baloch, Usman Ali, besides Munawar Abbas, director agriculture Mahr Abid Hussain, deputy director Ghulam Muhammad Buzdar and other officials were present.

