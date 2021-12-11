32 fined for polluting environment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 32 violators were fined Rs.164,650 on the charge of polluting environment in Faisalabad on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 32 violators were fined Rs.164,650 on the charge of polluting environment in Faisalabad on Saturday.

A spokesman said that the teams of district government during anti pollution campaign found 3 brick kilns and 28 vehicles involved in emitting excessive smoke direct in the air and polluting environment whereas one farmer also set residues of his crops on fire despite ban on it.

Therefore, the teams of district administration imposed a fine of Rs.100,000/- on kiln owners, Rs.50,000/- on the farmer and Rs.14,650/- the vehicles, he added.