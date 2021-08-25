32 Head Constables elevated to the next rank.

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021) 32 head constables of Islamabad police have been promoted to the next rank following recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of the force.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ul Rehman, a meeting of DPC was held at central police office Islamabad.
The meeting presided over by DIG (Headquarters) Chairman DPC Kamran Adil was attended by its members including AIG Special Branch, SSP(Headquarters), SSP (Traffic) and DSP (Legal).

The committee reviewed 32 cases of head constables.

It gave approval to promote 32 policemen to the next rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector after scrutinizing their entire record.

Islamabad police chief has greeted all the promotion holders and hoped that the officers would observe their professional duties with honesty in next ranks and would facilitate the general public through their professional attitude as well as hard work.

