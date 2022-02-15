32 held for erecting encroachments

District administration Tuesday sealed six shops and arrested 32 shopkeepers on erecting encroachments outside their shops, said a press release issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :District administration Tuesday sealed six shops and arrested 32 shopkeepers on erecting encroachments outside their shops, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood an anti-encroachment operation was launched in various localities of the city.

In this connection, a team of the district administration headed by Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Adil Wasim carried out anti-encroachment operation at Ghanta Ghar, Ashraf Road and other localities of the interior city and arrested 32 shopkeepers for erecting encroachments outside their shops.