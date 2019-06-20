32 illegal clinics, medical stores sealed in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak was informed on Thursday that 32 illegal clinics and medical stores had been closed down during a crackdown on quackery.

Presiding over the District Quality Control board meeting here, the DC said there would be zero tolerance against quacks.

The DC was informed that drug inspectors checked 1,081 clinics and medical stores during one month and sent 485 samples of medicines to the drug test laboratory. It was disclosed that cases of 10 quacks were sent to provincial quality control committee for further action.

The committee gave approved for sending the cases to drug courts against 21 quacks.