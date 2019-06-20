UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

32 Illegal Clinics, Medical Stores Sealed In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:19 PM

32 illegal clinics, medical stores sealed in Multan

A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak was informed on Thursday that 32 illegal clinics and medical stores had been closed down during a crackdown on quackery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak was informed on Thursday that 32 illegal clinics and medical stores had been closed down during a crackdown on quackery.

Presiding over the District Quality Control board meeting here, the DC said there would be zero tolerance against quacks.

The DC was informed that drug inspectors checked 1,081 clinics and medical stores during one month and sent 485 samples of medicines to the drug test laboratory. It was disclosed that cases of 10 quacks were sent to provincial quality control committee for further action.

The committee gave approved for sending the cases to drug courts against 21 quacks.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Conducts Annual Safety Review

1 minute ago

OIC condemns terrorist attacks in Nigeria, Mali an ..

1 minute ago

Realme announced new variant of entry level king s ..

14 minutes ago

Court extends physical remand of accused

34 seconds ago

National Assembly Speaker witnesses Senate proceed ..

36 seconds ago

Tusk Expects EU Summit to Respond Properly to Turk ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.