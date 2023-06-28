Open Menu

32 Illegal Oil Agencies Sealed, 17 Booked

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Divisional administration has sealed 32 illegal oil agencies and got registered FIRs against 17 persons during a special crackdown launched across the region here on Wednesday.

Taking action on the directives of the Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak, the administration launched a crackdown against illegal petrol pumps and oil agencies. The commissioner directed officers concerned to prepare comprehensive lists of illegal petrol pumps and ordered stern action against the pumps.

The commissioner said that smuggling of petrol not only causing loss to country's economy but also creating environmental pollution through usage of sub-standard oil in vehicles.

He said that the people who were running illegal petrol pumps they were involved in selling smuggled oil because they had not made agreement with any oil company.

In this regard, the Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq said that commissioner and deputy commissioner had directed for stern action against the people involved in running illegal petrol pumps and oil agencies adding that zero tolerance policy was being followed against them as their units were being sealed and FIRs were also being registered against them.

