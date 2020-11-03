UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

32 Industrial Units Install Waste Water Treatment Plants

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:50 PM

32 industrial units install waste water treatment plants

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 32 industrial units have installed waste water treatment plants at their units in the district while NOC to 42 others have been issued.

Deputy Director Environment Department Ferhat Abbas said the total number of industrial units located in the district is 360, of which, 32 have installed water treatment plants.

He said the industrial units that failed to install the water treatment plants would be sealed after expiry of deadline.

He said that about 279 small industrial units including sizing units have also been issued necessary directions to install a waste water treatment plant for drainage of waste water.

He said that NOC to 42 industrial units had also been issued for installation of waste water plants.

According to a research made by Sewerage and Drainage Planning team, industrial units and factories were generating 310 million gallon waste water daily in the district which drains into the river through Paharang Nullah and Madhuana drain, he said.

The DD said that a major cause of environmental pollution was industrial waste, so domestic and industrial waste water should be drained only after treatment.

He said that a proposal had been given in the master plan for installation of a new waste water treatment plant on eastern side of the city while capacity of an already existing plant near Chokera on Narrwala Road should be expanded.

He said that according to the regulations of WASA and Environment Protection Agency, all industrial units were bound to treat the waste water before throwing it in sewerage lines.

Related Topics

Water Noc Road All Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses joining of Spain’s most ..

11 minutes ago

PM announces special package for industry sector

24 minutes ago

US elections 2020: Trump or Biden? Americans will ..

1 hour ago

Vivo Launches V20 SE in Pakistan, Premium Smartpho ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives COVID-19 vaccine

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler: Flag Day commemorates determination to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.