32 industrial units install waste water treatment plants

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 32 industrial units have installed waste water treatment plants at their units in the district while NOC to 42 others have been issued.

Deputy Director Environment Department Ferhat Abbas said the total number of industrial units located in the district is 360, of which, 32 have installed water treatment plants.

He said the industrial units that failed to install the water treatment plants would be sealed after expiry of deadline.

He said that about 279 small industrial units including sizing units have also been issued necessary directions to install a waste water treatment plant for drainage of waste water.

He said that NOC to 42 industrial units had also been issued for installation of waste water plants.

According to a research made by Sewerage and Drainage Planning team, industrial units and factories were generating 310 million gallon waste water daily in the district which drains into the river through Paharang Nullah and Madhuana drain, he said.

The DD said that a major cause of environmental pollution was industrial waste, so domestic and industrial waste water should be drained only after treatment.

He said that a proposal had been given in the master plan for installation of a new waste water treatment plant on eastern side of the city while capacity of an already existing plant near Chokera on Narrwala Road should be expanded.

He said that according to the regulations of WASA and Environment Protection Agency, all industrial units were bound to treat the waste water before throwing it in sewerage lines.