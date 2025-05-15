32 innocent civilians martyred in India’s post Pahalgam aggression at AJK: AJK’s Info Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Information Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a mentally ill, who martyred 32 innocent civilians in India’s post Pahalgam aggression at Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Information Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club here on Thursday.

He said that 32 innocent civilians have been martyred in AJK, including innocent children and 14 women and elderly people in India’s post-Pahalgam aggression.

In the Indian’s post-Pahalgam aggression, 32 were martyred, 125 people were injured, 237 houses were damaged while five to six government buildings were affected in the AJK, he said. The minister also shared the photographs and identity details of the martyred civilians including innocent children.

The AJK Information Minister said that the families of 32 martyrs were given a cheque of Rs one million each, the ministers personally attended the funerals of the martyrs and they also kept visiting different areas to review the situation.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a mentally ill person and his cabinet ministers are irresponsible people who are obsessed with war.

He said that the Kashmiri and Pakistani people are united. He said that the Pahalgam incident was a false flag operation while after one and a half hour of this incident, the injured were left helpless at the site of the incident.

He said that the Kashmir freedom movement would change India’s geographical boundaries. He said that after recent May 10, Pakistan has emerged as the hope of the Islamic world.

He said that we are very grateful to the Pakistani people, Pakistani media and especially the Pakistan Armed Forces who stood with us in these circumstances.

Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah said that we are a peace-loving nation, but if war is imposed, we will respond more strongly than May 10.

He asked the people of India to save the lives of the world and India from a mentally ill person like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah said that after the current situation, the Kashmir issue has been fully highlighted and the Pakistani and Kashmiri people are united.

In response to a question, he said that after the Indian aggression, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government established an emergency fund of one billion rupees while the ministers were present in their respective Constituencies. The situation was also monitored from the Emergency Response Center.

In response to another question, he said that special attention was given to the education and health sectors in the previous budget of AJK so that the people could be provided with the best possible facilities in the education and health sectors.

He said that a complete Unit of Indian Army was a few hundred meters away from where the Pahalgam incident took place, so where was the heavily deployed Indian army when the incident took place, while the injured were crying helplessly for an hour and a half after the incident, but all this is a lie.

He said that there are 700,000 Indian troops are deployed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, (IIOJK), how can an incident like Pahalgam is possible in the presence of Indian troops.

He said that there is no Home Minister in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at present.