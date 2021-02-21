UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

32 Kanal State Land Retrieved From Grabbers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 08:50 PM

32 kanal state land retrieved from grabbers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore police on Sunday conducted operation against land grabbers in supervision of SP Sadar Hafeez ur Rehman Bugti and retrieved 32 kanal state land worth billion of rupees.

The operation was conducted on the directions of CCPO Lahore.

Anti encroachment operation was conducted in industrial area Township Sadar division to vacate 32 kanal state land worth billions of rupees.

As many as 15 reserves of police along with DSPs, SHOs and other police officers were deputed to provide complete protection to the different departments taking part in the operation.

In another operation, Sadar division police also retrieved 3 kanal and 10 marla state land worth Rs. 600 million at Shano Baba Chowk near Lahore University.

Police also retrieved 20 feet road adjacent to Lahore University from the landgrabbers during the operation.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Road Sunday From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Minister of Defence Ind ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives foreign defence ministe ..

11 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Chairman of Suda ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets wi ..

41 minutes ago

Turkish cargo aircraft that took off from Sharjah ..

2 hours ago

DEWA organises activities at Innovation Week as pa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.