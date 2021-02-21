32 kanal state land retrieved from grabbers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore police on Sunday conducted operation against land grabbers in supervision of SP Sadar Hafeez ur Rehman Bugti and retrieved 32 kanal state land worth billion of rupees.

The operation was conducted on the directions of CCPO Lahore.

Anti encroachment operation was conducted in industrial area Township Sadar division to vacate 32 kanal state land worth billions of rupees.

As many as 15 reserves of police along with DSPs, SHOs and other police officers were deputed to provide complete protection to the different departments taking part in the operation.

In another operation, Sadar division police also retrieved 3 kanal and 10 marla state land worth Rs. 600 million at Shano Baba Chowk near Lahore University.

Police also retrieved 20 feet road adjacent to Lahore University from the landgrabbers during the operation.