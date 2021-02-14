UrduPoint.com
32-kanal State Land Retrieved In Lahore

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

32-kanal state land retrieved in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The police Sunday retrieved 32-kanal state land worth billions of rupees from land grabbers in a successful operation in Sadhoki area of Kahna.

The operation was conducted under supervision of SP Model Town division Dost Muhammad whereas related departments participated in the operation.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said there was no space for land grabbers and qabza mafia in the city. A special Anti-Qabza Mafia Cell has been set up and a Helpline 1242 established at CCPO office for redress of grievances of citizens affected by land-grabbers.

More Stories From Pakistan

