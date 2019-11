3.2 kg hashish recovered from passenger on Bacha Khan International Airport

Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday recovered 3.2 kilogram hashish from a passenger on Bacha Khan International Airport here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday recovered 3.2 kilogram hashish from a passenger on Bacha Khan International Airport here.

The hashish was recovered from a passenger who was trying to aboard a Doha bound flight.

The contraband was hidden in a basket of dry fruit.

The arrested smuggler was identified as islam Uddin of District Kurram, while a case had been registered against the accused under Narcotics Substance Act.