32 killed, 1,107 injured in 1,089 accidents in Punjab

At least 32 people were killed while 1,107 injured in 1,089 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :At least 32 people were killed while 1,107 injured in 1,089 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 607 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 500 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 549 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians, and 457 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 199 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 224 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Multan with 84 victims and at third Faisalabad with 69 accidents and 68 victims.

As many as, 1118 motorcycles, 60 rickshaws, 114 cars, 29 vans, nine buses, 22 trucks and 113 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in road traffic accidents.