32 kite sellers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Police arrested 32 kite sellers and recovered a large number of kites and string rolls on Friday.

A police report said Civil Lines police arrested three accused, Jhang Bazar four, Razaabad three, Gulberg police eight, Mansoorabad three, D-Type colony four, GM Abad two, Millat Town police arrested two accused while Peoples Colony, Batala Colony and SargodhaRoad police arrested three kite sellers.

The accused were locked behind bars after registering cases against them.