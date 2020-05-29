UrduPoint.com
32 More Coronavirus Positive Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:19 PM

32 more coronavirus positive cases reported in Hyderabad

The district health authorities have diagnosed 32 more cornavirus positive cases taking Hyderabad's tally to 745 including 341 active cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The district health authorities have diagnosed 32 more cornavirus positive cases taking Hyderabad's tally to 745 including 341 active cases.

According to the figures issued by the health authorities here Friday, as many as 341 infected people were in isolation including 269 people who were isolated at their homes.

Some 34 positive cases were admitted in Combined Military Hospital, 14 in Liaquat University Hospital, 14 in Isra Hospital, 3 in Government Kohsar Hospital, 04 in Agha Khan University Hospital Karachi, two in SIUT and one in NICH, Karachi.

As many as 378 people have recovered in the district while 26 succumbed to the contagion.

