UrduPoint.com

32 More Detected Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 12:13 AM

32 more detected positive for corona in Balochistan

About 32 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31597 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :About 32 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31597 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, atleast 1063477 people were screened for the virus till September 10 out of which 32 more were reported positive.

As many as 30910 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 342 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan September Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European Parliament Groups Agree on Strongly-Worde ..

European Parliament Groups Agree on Strongly-Worded Russia Report

4 minutes ago
 National Assembly body approves 'The Islamabad Hea ..

National Assembly body approves 'The Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management ..

4 minutes ago
 BPJ takes out peace rally to send massage of love

BPJ takes out peace rally to send massage of love

4 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condoles on death of Rahimullah You ..

CM Balochistan condoles on death of Rahimullah Yousafzai

27 minutes ago
 Fawad terms opposition leaders 'mental dwarfs'

Fawad terms opposition leaders 'mental dwarfs'

27 minutes ago
 9/11 The 90 minutes that changed the world

9/11 The 90 minutes that changed the world

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.