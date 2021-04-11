UrduPoint.com
32 More Died Of Coronavirus Infection In KP

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:40 PM

32 more died of coronavirus infection in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :At least 32 people have died in Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, an official of the health department said here Sunday.

He disclosed that the death toll from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 2618 with 983 cases of corona reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The total number of corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 98,301, the official informed. He said that 746 patients of Corona have recovered in the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and with this the number of people recovering from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 83,225.

He said, in the last 24 hours, 352 new cases of corona were reported in Peshawar and with this the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 39,910 with this 1388 people have died from corona in Peshawar.

