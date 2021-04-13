UrduPoint.com
32 More Test Positive For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 10:08 PM

As many as 32 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 12717 in Hyderabad district on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 32 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 12717 in Hyderabad district on Tuesday.

Out of 12717 COVID-19 cases, 11848 have so far been recovered while 289 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached 580, of them 537 are isolated at homes while 37 are admitted in different hospitals.

According to the district focal person, 382 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 32 cases have been reported as positive with 8% positivity rate.

According to the daily situation report, total 150669 tests have so far been conducted in the district, of them 12717 cases were reported positive.

