32 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :About 32 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19,427 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 643158 people were screened for the virus till March 25 out of which 32 more were reported positive.

As many as 19003 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 205 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.