UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

32 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:39 AM

32 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

About 32 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 26084 in Balochistan on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :About 32 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 26084 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 821483 people were screened for the virus till June 10 out of which 32 more were reported positive.

As many as 24709 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 292 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan June Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

58 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

1 hour ago

AJK govt makes transfers, postings in police dept

3 minutes ago

June 10 hottest day with record 45 degree centigra ..

4 minutes ago

PBC rejects FIR against lawyers in Bahria town att ..

4 minutes ago

Jam Kamal calls on Governor Balochistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.