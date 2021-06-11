32 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

About 32 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 26084 in Balochistan on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :About 32 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 26084 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 821483 people were screened for the virus till June 10 out of which 32 more were reported positive.

As many as 24709 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 292 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.