32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2024) A total of thirty-two agreements were signed at the Pakistan-China business Forum held in Shenzhen, aimed at enhancing trade and investment between the two nations.

Minister for Privatization and board of Investment, Abdul Aleem Khan, announced that the event saw participation from 500 Chinese companies and 100 Pakistani firms.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is heading the Pakistani delegation, has a packed schedule in Beijing today. He is set to address the Pakistan-China Friendship and Business Reception and will meet with leaders from various major Chinese institutions including the China International Development Agency, China Exim Bank, China Power, China Energy, China Road and Bridge Corporation, and China Construction and Communication Corporation.

Additionally, Prime Minister Sharif will tour the Science Park and the academy of Agricultural Sciences.