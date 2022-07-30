UrduPoint.com

32 Nanbais Arrested In Crackdown On Underweight Roti (bread)

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2022 | 08:40 PM

District administration on Saturday arrested 32 nanbais (bakers) during a crackdown on selling underweight roti (bread).

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration conducted raids various bazaars including University Road, Hayatabad, Charsadda Road, Ring Road, and Faqirabad and collectively arrested 32 bakers for selling underweight bread (roti).

The Deputy Commissioner has directed administrative officers for paying consecutive visits to bazaars and taking indiscriminate action against profiteers without showing leniency to anyone.

