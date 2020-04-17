UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

32 New Corona Positive Cases Reported In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:56 PM

32 new corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

About 32 new coronavirus patients were confirmed in Balochistan after their corona test reports were declared positive in which the total numbers of coronavirus infected people rose to 335 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :About 32 new coronavirus patients were confirmed in Balochistan after their corona test reports were declared positive in which the total numbers of coronavirus infected people rose to 335 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 13,429 people have been screened for the virus till April 17 in which more 32 fresh cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed positive today.

Coronavirus positive has been detected in 335 people in the province while 4477 people have been found negative.

The number of suspected people reached to 5025 while 142 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus after twice testing.

Five people died from the coronavirus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Died April Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

1 hour ago

122,550 tonnes of vegetables produced by Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Call centre firm accused of virus barrier breaches ..

3 minutes ago

Hawkers demand financial package

3 minutes ago

Malians head to polls, braving conflict and corona ..

3 minutes ago

Teenager killed in road mishap in Hafizabad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.