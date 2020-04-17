32 new corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :About 32 new coronavirus patients were confirmed in Balochistan after their corona test reports were declared positive in which the total numbers of coronavirus infected people rose to 335 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 13,429 people have been screened for the virus till April 17 in which more 32 fresh cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed positive today.

Coronavirus positive has been detected in 335 people in the province while 4477 people have been found negative.

The number of suspected people reached to 5025 while 142 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus after twice testing.

Five people died from the coronavirus in Balochistan.