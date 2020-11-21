32 new COVID-19 cases reported positive in district Haripur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 32 persons were tested corona positive on Saturday in district Haripur during last 24 hours which shows an intense situation of the second wave of the outbreak.

President Doctors Association Haripur Dr. Hassan Raza Tarabi told to media that besides 32 news COVID-19 cases 28 patients have been recovered during the last 24 hours in district Haripur.

He further said that the patients belong to Govt. Post Graduate College Haripur, Kangra Colony, Ghazi, Jalu Ghazi, Sarai Namat Khan, Darwaish, Kalanjir, Panyan, Pandak, TIP colony, Sirikot, Mohallah Koh, Bassu Maira and TIP factory.

Dr. Tarabi directed people to avoid social gatherings and stay at home for their own safety, follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the government to beat the COVID-19 as the second wave of the outbreak is more lethal and chances of recovery are less than previous one.

Four educational institutions including Post Graduate College for Boys Hairpur, Govt. College Ghazi Hamlet, Govt. Higher Secondary school Sarai Namat Khan and Govt. middle School Khoi Nara were closed for five days. The health department and district administration disinfected all colleges and schools sealed and closed for five days.