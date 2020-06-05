32 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Friday faced a rapid growth of novel coronavirus after the 32 new cases of the pandemic were registered in the State during last 24 hours raising the tally to 331 across the State.

According to a statement, AJK Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 32 new cases in AJK � which included 14 from Muzaffarabad district, 7 from Rawalakot, 4 from Bagh, 5 from Bhimber and 2 from Mirpur district.

This is the highest-ever figure of the cases tested positive during last 24 hours in AJK on Friday ever since the pandemic gripped various parts of the world including Pakistan and AJK.

As many as, 8 casualties have been reported in AJK because of the coronavirus in which 5 from Muzaffarabad district, 2 in Mirpur district and one in Rawalakot district.

At present, a total of 138 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-run health facilities/ isolation centers in various parts of the AJK state, the health authorities said.

At the same time, after the complete recovery 03 more patients were discharged from the health facilities at various parts of AJK � raising the total number of the patients discharged so far across AJK to 185, the AJK Health authorities disclosed.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 7934 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 7881 had been received with 331 positive cases in the State.

AJK Health authorities said that a total of 7743 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 53 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were continuing the screening of all new entrants at all 07 entry / exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah, the AJK Health Authorities said.