32 newly elected members of GB Assembly took oath as members GB Assembly

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Amid tighten security the newly elected members of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly took oath.Speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad administered oath from 32 newly elected members of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

Speakers Fida Muhammad Nashad adjourned the assembly session after administering oath of the newly elected assembly members.

Election for Speaker and Deputy Speaker to be held tomorrow at 4pm.