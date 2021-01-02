UrduPoint.com
32 Officials Awarded Cash Prizes, Certificates Over Good Performance

Sat 02nd January 2021 | 07:40 PM

32 officials awarded cash prizes, certificates over good performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :SSP Investigations Capt (retd) Aamir Khan Niazi awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates to 32 police officials of proclaimed offender (PO) staff in ceremony held here on Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony, SSP Investigations said that proclaimed offender staff playing a vital role in curbing crime by launching crackdown against proclaimed offenders.

He said that police department striving hard to ensure a crime free society. He said that cash prizes and commendatory certificates were being awarded to officials over good performance in order to encourage them.

He urged them to continue crackdowns against proclaimed offenders.

On this occasion, he awarded prizes and certificates to Sub-Inspector Arif Ejaz, Muzaffar Hussain, Head-Constable Sajjad Chavan and others.

