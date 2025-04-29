32 Outlaws Arrested, Drugs & Weapons Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 32 outlaws during separate operations and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, on Tuesday.
A public relations officer told APP that the Karachi Company, Women, Kohsar, Margalla, Ramna, Sumbal, Industrial Area, Noon, Shams Colony, Khanna, Humak, and Bhara Kahu police station teams arrested 16 suspects involved in various criminal activities.
He said police teams recovered 5,301 grams of heroin, 432 grams of Ice, 20 bottles of liquor, nine pistols, and one rifle along with ammunition from the accused.
He said that cases have been registered against the arrested individuals and further investigations are underway.
He said that during a special campaign to apprehend proclaimed offenders and absconders, police teams also arrested 16 more criminals.
He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police is continuing its effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the Federal capital.
He added that protecting the lives and property of citizens is the top priority of Islamabad Police, and no one will be allowed to disrupt public peace./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
32 outlaws arrested, drugs & weapons recovered31 seconds ago
-
Ministry approves temporary lodging under federal lodges & hostel rules, 202510 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honour of head constable Majeed10 minutes ago
-
President Zardari felicitates new Canadian PM10 minutes ago
-
Life term awarded to PO in murder case10 minutes ago
-
Islamabad ranked among top 100 safest cities worldwide20 minutes ago
-
AC reviews facilities at THQ Hospital20 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on RTI held at Ekkaghund21 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi being provided appropriate facilities as per rules: IHC told21 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for successful anti-terrorist operation in Kech30 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for March30 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman SBA resolves complaints , provide relief to applicants30 minutes ago