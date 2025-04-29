Open Menu

32 Outlaws Arrested, Drugs & Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 07:30 PM

32 outlaws arrested, drugs & weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 32 outlaws during separate operations and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, on Tuesday.

A public relations officer told APP that the Karachi Company, Women, Kohsar, Margalla, Ramna, Sumbal, Industrial Area, Noon, Shams Colony, Khanna, Humak, and Bhara Kahu police station teams arrested 16 suspects involved in various criminal activities.

He said police teams recovered 5,301 grams of heroin, 432 grams of Ice, 20 bottles of liquor, nine pistols, and one rifle along with ammunition from the accused.

He said that cases have been registered against the arrested individuals and further investigations are underway.

He said that during a special campaign to apprehend proclaimed offenders and absconders, police teams also arrested 16 more criminals.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police is continuing its effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the Federal capital.

He added that protecting the lives and property of citizens is the top priority of Islamabad Police, and no one will be allowed to disrupt public peace./APP-rzr-mkz

