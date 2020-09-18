32 outlaws held, weapons, drugs recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The city police have arrested 32 alleged criminals including two proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of the city during the past 24 hours.

According to a police spokesman, the city police conducted raids in different areas and apprehended two POs.

The police also arrested 12 drug-traffickers including a woman and seized more than eight kilograms of charas, 195 litres of liquor from them. The arrested drug-traffickers include, Robina Bibi, Arshad, Nasir Khan, Safdar, Imran Masih, Tahir and Moazzam Ali etc.

The police also recovered nine pistols, a rilfe, a Kalashnikov and a repeater from the outlaws during the same period.

Similarly, the police arrested 18 gamblers with stake money of Rs 23,450. Further investigation was under way.