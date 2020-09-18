UrduPoint.com
32 Outlaws Held, Weapons, Drugs Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 06:32 PM

32 outlaws held, weapons, drugs recovered

The city police have arrested 32 alleged criminals including two proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of the city during the past 24 hours

According to a police spokesman, the city police conducted raids in different areas and apprehended two POs.

The police also arrested 12 drug-traffickers including a woman and seized more than eight kilograms of charas, 195 litres of liquor from them. The arrested drug-traffickers include, Robina Bibi, Arshad, Nasir Khan, Safdar, Imran Masih, Tahir and Moazzam Ali etc.

The police also recovered nine pistols, a rilfe, a Kalashnikov and a repeater from the outlaws during the same period.

Similarly, the police arrested 18 gamblers with stake money of Rs 23,450. Further investigation was under way.

