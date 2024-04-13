Open Menu

32 People Die In Traffic Accidents During Eid Days Across Punjab

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) As many as 32 people died in traffic accidents during the last three days of Eid-ul-Fitr across the province.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Punjab, exactly 6294 accidents including 603 accidents of motorbikes, 304 rickshaws and 704 accidents of cars were reported across Punjab during the last three days. 5609 men and 1735 women were victims of accidents during above said period, the spokesman added.

The highest number of 1082 accidents took place in the provincial capital.

3478 seriously injured people were hospitalized while first aid was given to 3834 people on the spot.

1082 accidents were reported in Lahore, 405 in Faisalabad, 382 in Multan and 347 in Gujranwala.

Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer said that thousands of motorcycle accidents during the three days of Eid were very dangerous. Parents, teachers, civil society and all stakeholders have to work on a war footing, he said.

