32 People Die In Traffic Accidents During Eid Days Across Punjab
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) As many as 32 people died in traffic accidents during the last three days of Eid-ul-Fitr across the province.
According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Punjab, exactly 6294 accidents including 603 accidents of motorbikes, 304 rickshaws and 704 accidents of cars were reported across Punjab during the last three days. 5609 men and 1735 women were victims of accidents during above said period, the spokesman added.
The highest number of 1082 accidents took place in the provincial capital.
3478 seriously injured people were hospitalized while first aid was given to 3834 people on the spot.
1082 accidents were reported in Lahore, 405 in Faisalabad, 382 in Multan and 347 in Gujranwala.
Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer said that thousands of motorcycle accidents during the three days of Eid were very dangerous. Parents, teachers, civil society and all stakeholders have to work on a war footing, he said.
Recent Stories
Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Posters urge Jammu people to foil Hindutva’s nefarious agenda of snatching their rights10 minutes ago
-
CM directs civic agencies to be Red Alert in view of heavy rains20 minutes ago
-
Homage paid to Pakistan Pilot Cecil Chaudhry on death anniversary20 minutes ago
-
Over 3000 Indian Sikh yatrees arrive Pakistan for Besakhi Mela30 minutes ago
-
Kissan Ittehad urges govt to buy maximum wheat from farmers30 minutes ago
-
Heavy Rainfall, thunderbolt kills nine across country30 minutes ago
-
KP CM strongly condemns killing of passengers in Noshki30 minutes ago
-
WASA issues alert after continuous rain39 minutes ago
-
Electricity suspended from 128 feeders across MEPCO region after rain39 minutes ago
-
CM Murad condemns Noshaki incident39 minutes ago
-
Rain, thunderstorm predicted for parts of KP39 minutes ago
-
Poet Farigh Bukhari remembered on death anniversary40 minutes ago