UrduPoint.com

32 People Fined Over Polluting Environment

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:07 PM

32 people fined over polluting environment

As many as 32 violators were imposed a total fine of Rs 170,250 for creating pollution in various parts of the city, here on ThursdayA spokesman for local administration said that teams of district government during anti-pollution campaign found two brick-kilns, one industrial unit and 29 vehicles involved in emitting excessive smoke in the air

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 32 violators were imposed a total fine of Rs 170,250 for creating pollution in various parts of the city, here on ThursdayA spokesman for local administration said that teams of district government during anti-pollution campaign found two brick-kilns, one industrial unit and 29 vehicles involved in emitting excessive smoke in the air.

Therefore, the teams imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on kiln owners, Rs 50,000 on industrial unit and Rs 20,250, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles Government

Recent Stories

UAE President receives President of Zambia&#039;s ..

UAE President receives President of Zambia&#039;s note

8 minutes ago
 UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

23 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 80208 cusecs water

IRSA releases 80208 cusecs water

32 seconds ago
 Belarus Designates Opposition's 'Skhod' Initiative ..

Belarus Designates Opposition's 'Skhod' Initiative as Extremist - Interior Minis ..

33 seconds ago
 Over 5 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 5 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

36 seconds ago
 Seventh martyrdom anniversary of martyrs of APS Pe ..

Seventh martyrdom anniversary of martyrs of APS Peshawar observed

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.