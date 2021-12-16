32 people fined over polluting environment

As many as 32 violators were imposed a total fine of Rs 170,250 for creating pollution in various parts of the city, here on ThursdayA spokesman for local administration said that teams of district government during anti-pollution campaign found two brick-kilns, one industrial unit and 29 vehicles involved in emitting excessive smoke in the air

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 32 violators were imposed a total fine of Rs 170,250 for creating pollution in various parts of the city, here on ThursdayA spokesman for local administration said that teams of district government during anti-pollution campaign found two brick-kilns, one industrial unit and 29 vehicles involved in emitting excessive smoke in the air.

Therefore, the teams imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on kiln owners, Rs 50,000 on industrial unit and Rs 20,250, the spokesman added.