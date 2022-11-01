32 people shifted to shelter home

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration shifted 32 shelter less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service in the city during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration shifted 32 shelter less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service in the city during last 24 hours.

Giving details, a spokesman for the local administration said here on Tuesday that the people were picked from Canal Road, Susan Road, Hockey Stadium, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, Jaranwala Road, Clock Tower Chowk, etc.

and shifted them to shelter home city terminal.

He said that shelter less people were not only provided residential facilities to spend night at shelter home but they were also served with dinner.

Three vehicles of Faisalabad Urban Transport Society (FUTS) were provided free pick and drop facilities to those people who spent their nights on footpaths,greenbelts or other open areas so that they could spend their night with dignityand respect in shelter home, he added.