UrduPoint.com

32 People Shifted To Shelter Home

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 06:44 PM

32 people shifted to shelter home

The district administration shifted 32 shelter less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service in the city during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration shifted 32 shelter less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service in the city during last 24 hours.

Giving details, a spokesman for the local administration said here on Tuesday that the people were picked from Canal Road, Susan Road, Hockey Stadium, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, Jaranwala Road, Clock Tower Chowk, etc.

and shifted them to shelter home city terminal.

He said that shelter less people were not only provided residential facilities to spend night at shelter home but they were also served with dinner.

Three vehicles of Faisalabad Urban Transport Society (FUTS) were provided free pick and drop facilities to those people who spent their nights on footpaths,greenbelts or other open areas so that they could spend their night with dignityand respect in shelter home, he added.

Related Topics

Hockey Faisalabad Vehicles Road Jaranwala From

Recent Stories

4 uplift schemes of Rs 5.468b approved

4 uplift schemes of Rs 5.468b approved

2 minutes ago
 No shortage of ventilators in govt hospitals in Pu ..

No shortage of ventilators in govt hospitals in Punjab: health deptt

2 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University announces MA, MSc re ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University announces MA, MSc results

3 minutes ago
 UNDOC successfully completes training on advance i ..

UNDOC successfully completes training on advance investigation skills

3 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez departs for Australia as ICC ambas ..

Mohammad Hafeez departs for Australia as ICC ambassador

1 hour ago
 Court extends for further two days physical remand ..

Court extends for further two days physical remand of Dost Muhammad Mazari

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.