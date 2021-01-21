32 persons injured as 6 in accident

An accident among 6 vehicles on the M9 Motorway near Nooriabad, Jamshoro district, left 32 persons injured including 5 in critical condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :An accident among 6 vehicles on the M9 Motorway near Nooriabad, Jamshoro district, left 32 persons injured including 5 in critical condition.

According to the police, the incident happened near Safari petrol Pump on the motorway. The police informed that an oil tanker overturned on the highway after which 5 vehicles following closely the tanker struck that vehicle one after another.

One of the vehicles which hit the truck was a passenger coach in which the highest number of casualties happened. A mini truck transporting poultry and 3 cars were also damaged in the accident. The police and Edhi volunteers shifted the injured to Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro.

The National Highway and Motorway Police restored movement of traffic on that part of Motorway after a few hours after removing the vehicles from the road with the help of cranes.