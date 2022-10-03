UrduPoint.com

32 Power Projects Commissioned Under ARE Policy To Provide 1765 MW To National Grid

Published October 03, 2022

32 power projects commissioned under ARE policy to provide 1765 MW to national grid

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Some 32 power projects mostly wind having cumulative capacity of 1765 MW have been commissioned so far in the country under Alternative Renewable Energy (ARE) policy.

Sources told that out of total 1765 MW clean and green energy, share of wind power projects stood at 1,335 MW, followed by six solar power projects with accumulative capacity of 430 MW.

Some of 26 wind power projects are included 99 MW United Energy Pakistan (Pvt), FFC Energji Pakistan (Pvt), 49.5 MW, Sappahire Wind Power ( 52.8 MW), Foundation Wind Energy-I and II (50 MW) each, Master Wind Energy Pvt (52.8 MW), Sachal Energy Pakistan Pvt (49.5 MW), Jampir Wind Power Ltd (49.735 MW) and Three Gorges First, Second and Third Wind Farm Ltd (49.

5 MW each) and Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation Pvt Limited (A), (B) and (C) (49.6 MW each).

Similarly, six solar projects with accumulative capacity of 430 MW have already been commissioned under the ARE policy and supplying electricity to the national grid, they said.

These projects are included 100 MW each Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power, Appolo Solar Development Pakistan, Best Green Energy Pakistan and Crest Energy Pakistan, 18 MW Harappa Solar Power and 12 MW AJ Power (Pvt).

Moreover, nine baggasse/biomass base power projects of 369 MW capacity have also commissioned. Some of these projects are 120 MW Fatima Energy, 63 MW Chiniot Power, 40 MWRYK Mills and 36 MW Almoiz Industries.

