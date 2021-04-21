32 Ramzan Bazaars operational in Bahawalpur Division: Commisioner

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has said that 32 Ramzan Bazaars were operating in the division where essential commodities were available at cheaper prices as compared to markets

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has said that 32 Ramzan Bazaars were operating in the division where essential commodities were available at cheaper prices as compared to markets.

He told that sugar was being sold at these bazaars at the rate of Rs 65 per kilograms and a 10 kilograms bag of wheat flour at Rs 375.

He said that fair price shop was also part of these bazaars where fruits and vegetables were available at 25 percent less price as compared to market. He said that district administrations of all the three districts of Bahawalpur were directed to ensure availability of essential commodities in adequate quantities and their selling at controlled prices.

He said that there was no shortage of sugar or wheat flour in the division. He said that all the concerned officers must monitor the markets during the holy month of Ramazan.